E-Learning Centre opens at GCU

LAHORE : Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inaugurated the E-Learning Centre at Govt College University (GCU) on Saturday.

All Pakistan Youth Conference, national debate competition, art exhibition, panel discussion on ‘Green stable future’ and essay writing contest were also conducted in connection with Independence Day celebrations and World Youth Day.Wahab Riaz also presided over the All Pakistan Youth Conference on this occasion. Youth representatives from all over the country participated in the conference. Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said that a green, pollution-free environment is the foundation of a stable future. "We have to start this great mission from ourselves to protect and stabilize the environment".

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz also inaugurated a new computer lab and filtration plant in the Government Graduate College of Commerce on Saturday. College Principal Yaqoob Elahi Sheikh, Adnan Khalid Butt, Sohail Butt, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Shahzeb Ikram and others were also present.