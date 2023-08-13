Technical guidance for cotton farmers stressed

LAHORE : Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said current month is very important for cotton management and all directors should increase field inspection and go to the field along with divisional expert groups to provide technical guidance to the farmers.

Complete records of cotton arrivals and deliveries in ginning factories should be compiled so that in the light of these results, a better strategy can be prepared for the next crop, he said while chairing a review meeting on divisional cotton management committee at Commissioner Office, Bahawalpur and Multan on Saturday.

While giving a briefing on this occasion, Secretary Agriculture Punjab was told that this year, the overall situation of cotton cultivated on an area of 2.132 million acres in Bahawalpur Division is satisfactory. On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab said that in the cotton areas where hot spots have been reported, the Divisional Director should spray under his supervision. Technical guidance of farmers to protect cotton in rainy season and sexual traps should be used for the control of pink bollworm, he said.