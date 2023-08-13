9 LG employees suspended

LAHORE : Following the directives issued by Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir, prompt and decisive measures have been initiated to address issues of incompetence and corruption prevailing within the Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CD).

Under the supervision of Secretary Local Government & Community Development Department Dr Arshad Ahmad, lists of incompetent and negligent employees are being prepared. As a result of complaints, two zonal officers and seven building inspectors have been suspended from the planning wing and their services have been immediately placed at the disposal of the municipal corporation.

They included Assistant Zonal Officer Sumaira Chohan from Allama Iqbal Zone and Zonal Officer Irum Altaf from Wagha Zone. Both officers were serving in grade 17 positions within the planning wing, while Sumaira Chohan had an additional charge of the Nishtar Zone. The seven suspended building inspectors, who were part of the planning wing, were serving in Wagha Zone, Nishtar Zone, Shalimar Zone, and Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Zone. The services of Wagha Zone's Building Inspectors Ali Shahid and Arslan Jamil, and Nishtar Zone's Tariq Saeed and Ismatullah, have been placed at the disposal of the municipal corporation. Additionally, Shalimar Zone's Building Inspectors Ahsan Raza and Ali Raza have also been instructed to report to the municipal corporation. The services of Aziz Bhatti Zone's Building Inspector M Yasin have similarly been placed at the disposal of the municipal corporation.

These officers were found involved in unauthorised constructions and other illegal activities. According to Minister for Local Government Amir Mir, the purpose of the action against incompetent and corrupt officers is to curb illegal constructions and discourage corrupt practices by the mafia. Action against corrupt officers will enhance efficiency of the department. The caretaker government remains steadfast in its commitment to expunging corruption from governmental institutions within a short time frame, he said.