CM orders stern action against drug mafia

LAHORE : Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at his office on Saturday in which he issued a stern directive for a rigorous crackdown on both the sellers and users of narcotics.

Chief Minister emphasised the need to bring the full force of the law upon the major drug syndicates, asserting that they should face punitive actions. He further instructed the law enforcement agencies to take decisive measures to eradicate drug peddling within schools, colleges and universities, emphasising the significance of this endeavor. Noting the gravity of the situation, Chief Minister underscored the imperative of taking the anti-narcotics mission seriously. He pointed out that the proliferation of substances such as Ice and other illicit drugs has given rise to moral decay, with the sight of drug-addled individuals occupying major roads being deeply concerning.

Naqvi expressed his confidence that through a collaborative effort involving the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other relevant institutions, a permanent solution to the drug issue can be achieved.

During the meeting, a unanimous decision was reached to establish a dedicated centre focused on rehabilitating drug addicts. This facility will extend essential provisions, including accommodations, sustenance, and medical treatment, to those grappling with addiction. The Health Department will contribute medical personnel, doctors and medicines to support the comprehensive recovery of these individuals.

Naqvi reviews I-Day arrangements

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reviewed arrangements for celebrating Independence Day.

A special meeting took place on Saturday at the Government House in Murree. The purpose of the meeting was to thoroughly review the arrangements for August 14. During the briefing, it was highlighted that an estimated 400,000 tourists were expected to visit Murree within the next 48 hours.

A comprehensive traffic management strategy for Independence Day was a focal point of discussion. The Commissioner of Rawalpindi presented details about the fireworks scheduled for the night between August 13 and 14, along with evening musical performances on August 14.

To ensure the preservation of Murree’s charm, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to take strict actions against any unauthorised constructions or encroachments within the district. He emphasised the need to expand the tourist area in the district.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman elaborated plans to facilitate both tourists and residents in Murree. With the influx of visitors expected on Independence Day, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stressed the importance of prearrangements. The meeting revealed that a spectacular firework display is set to grace the skies at Kashmir Point in Murree on the night of Independence Day.

Furthermore, parks and various tourist spots will host firework shows and musical performances. Among the topics discussed were decisions concerning Murree's master plan, the enhancement of facilities, and the management of traffic flow.

The meeting saw the participation of Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, the secretaries of Housing, Communication and Works, as well as Health department participated via video link.

Meanwhile, in his message commemorating International Youth Day, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the youth of Pakistan possess unparalleled strength and hold the capacity to shape the nation's destiny. He highlighted that the youth embody the promise of a radiant future and are the prospective leaders of tomorrow. Allocating resources for empowering the youth, he asserted, is a prudent investment in securing a promising tomorrow.