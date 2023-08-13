14 killed in attack on DR Congo village

BANDUNDU, DR Congo: At least 14 people have been killed in an attack on a village in southwestern Democratic Republic of Congo near the Angolan border, authorities said on Saturday.
Kwango provincial government spokesman Adelard Nkisi said the victims in Ipongi were killed by bullets and “machete blows”.
A religious leader in the village, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the toll and said the attack on Friday followed the recent arrest of militiamen, who sent another team to “free four members” of their group. Symphorien Kwengo, a civil society leader in Kwango province, blamed the armed Mobondo movement, formed in neighbouring Mai-Ndombe province last year.
