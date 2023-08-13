Doctor visits detained Niger president

NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s detained president was seen by his doctor on Saturday, his entourage said, amid mounting concern for his condition, while West Africa’s regional bloc scrapped a crisis meeting on the coup that deposed him.

Mohamed Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official residence in the capital Niamey.

The European Union, the African Union and the United Nations joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday after reports described worsening detention conditions.

Bazoum “had a visit by his doctor today”, a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son. “He’s fine, given the situation,” the source added. Human Rights Watch said it spoke with Bazoum earlier this week. The ousted leader described the treatment of himself, his wife and their unwell 20-year-old son as “inhuman and cruel”, HRW said.

“I’m not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us,” the group quoted him as saying.

“My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment.”

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said he was “dismayed” by the military’s refusal to release Bazoum’s family as a “demonstration of goodwill”.