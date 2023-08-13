Six dead after migrant boat capsizes in Channel

CALAIS, France: Six Afghan males died when a migrant boat heading to Britain sank in the Channel early Saturday, French officials said, as a search continued to find those still missing.

The deputy public prosecutor for the French coastal city of Boulogne, Philippe Sabatier, told AFP all six fatalities were Afghan men believed to be in their 30s.

He added the rest of the passengers were “almost all Afghans with some Sudanese, mostly adults with some minors”.

Sabatier said 49 survivors were rescued -- 36 by the French coastguard and 13 by their British counterparts.

Between five and 10 passengers were still missing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Three French ships, a helicopter and a plane were mobilised to search the area off Sangatte in northern France, along with two British ships.

“HM Coastguard is currently assisting the French authorities, Gris Nez, in a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat in the Channel,” a British interior ministry spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added interior minister Suella Braverman would later chair a meeting with Small Boats Operational Command, part of Britain’s Border Force and created to deal with small boat crossings of the Channel by migrants.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the tragic loss of life in the Channel today,” Braverman said in a post to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne likewise posted that her “thoughts go out to the victims” as she praised the efforts of the rescue teams.