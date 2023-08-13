Bayern sign England captain Kane on four-year contract

MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane ended his record-breaking career with Tottenham on Saturday signing a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027.

Kane said he "felt it was time to leave" the Premier League club he had spent two decades with as he chases trophies with the Bundesliga giants.

"I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn´t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk," Kane posted on social media.

"Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I´ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

"There´s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever."

After protracted negotiations between Bayern and Spurs´ chairman Daniel Levy a deal was finally struck on Thursday.

Kane flew to Munich on Friday evening to complete the traditional medical where he was greeted by a multitude of Bayern fans before putting pen to paper on his new contract.

Six-time European champions Bayern were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski who left for Barcelona last season.

The reported fee for Kane is a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, Â£86 million) plus 10 million euros in bonuses.

Kane, who was out of contract next summer, leaves Tottenham having scored 280 goals in 435 games to become the club´s all-time leading goalscorer, but without a trophy. "I´m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," Kane said in a club statement.

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I´ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality -- it feels very good to be here."

Kane is also England´s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals. He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.

At the 2022 tournament in Qatar, they were defeated by France in the quarter-finals, Kane first scoring and then missing a penalty with England 2-1 down and six minutes left on the clock.

Kane also featured in his country´s run to the European Championship final in 2021 where they lost to Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

Silverware is all but guaranteed at Bayern, who have won 11 straight Bundesliga titles. The club won the Bundesliga in each of Lewandowski´s eight seasons in Munich, with the Pole averaging 30 goals per season. In 2022-23, not one Bayern player hit the 15 league goal mark.