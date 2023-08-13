‘40pc cancer patients treated at DUHS centre in one year had breast cancer’

Nearly 40 percent of the cancer patients treated at the Down Cancer Centre of the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) had breast cancer followed by sarcoma (6 percent), head and neck (5 percent), endometrium (5 percent), colorectal (9 percent), Upper GI (9 percent), liver (4 percent), and ovary (7 percent).

Within a year, the Dow Cancer Centre has become a focal point for the convenience of patients from within the country and abroad where 78.33 percent of patients who received cancer treatment were from Karachi, 19.65 from the rest of the country and 0.27 from abroad, while nearly 2,000 patients received treatment in the OPD (Outpatient Department).

This was stated by Prof Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor, Dow University of Health Sciences, during the ceremony marking the completion of one year of the Dow Cancer Centre at the Ojha Campus.

During the ceremony, Medical Superintendent Dr Jahan Ara Hassan, Dr Zahid Azam, Dr Kashif Shafique, Dr Naveed Ali Khan, Dr Nasreen Naz, and Dr Maryam also addressed the audience, while two women beneficiaries from the Cancer Centre also praised the facilities provided during their treatment. The university administration was also thanked for their contributions.

Prof Saeed Quraishy stated that affordable facilities, including chemotherapy for cancer treatment, are being offered at the Dow Cancer Centre. He mentioned that the establishment of the Dow Cancer Centre a year ago was a significant step, even in the face of adversity.

Dr Jahan Ara, the Medical Superintendent of Dow University Hospital, emphasized that the Dow Cancer Centre has made special arrangements for the treatment of all types of cancer, which has led to a rapid increase in patient influx. She said that during the past five years, 250 surgeries were performed at Gynae & Obs.

Dr Zahid Azam, the Director of the National Institute of Liver and Gastroenterology Diseases, mentioned that the Cancer Centre, which started with two beds, has now expanded to accommodate 10 beds. This serves as an example for our postgraduate trainees, encouraging them to establish new departments to enhance patient care.

Head of Cancer Centre Dr Maryam mentioned that 40 percent of the cancer patients coming to the Oncology Centre are breast cancer patients, and treatment has been provided for various other types, such as sarcoma (6 percent), head and neck (5 percent), endometrium (5 percent), colorectal (9 percent), Upper GI (9 percent), liver (4 percent), and ovary (7 percent). Dr Maryam also emphasized that the OPD rates at the Dow Cancer Centre are significantly lower, about 10 times less than other hospitals. Chemotherapy, pathology, radiology, surgical oncology—all these facilities are being provided under one roof at very reasonable rates. The cost of chemotherapy, often considered expensive, has been reduced by 30 to 50 percent.

After the ceremony, Professor Saeed Quraishy unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the completion of one year of the Dow Cancer Center and also inspected the facilities. Shields and certificates were distributed at the end of the ceremony.