Malaysian officials praise Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security

Islamabad: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on the leadership of the Royal Malaysian Navy during an official visit to Malaysia.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy, upon his arrival, the chief of the naval staff was received by Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman bin Ayob and was presented a guard of honour.

During his meeting with the chief of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Admiral Niazi discussed matters of bilateral naval collaboration and regional maritime security.

The Pakistani naval chief underscored the contribution of the Pakistan Navy towards regional maritime peace and stability through its initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) and participation in Combined Maritime Force. The Malaysian navy chief appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s role in collaborative maritime security in the region and acknowledged the significance of strong bilateral defence collaboration.

Later, the Pakistani naval chief visited the Malaysian National Defence College PUSPAHANAS where he was received by the PUSPAHANAS president and presented a guard of honour.

Admiral Niazi was briefed at the college about the training being imparted there. He also called on the National Hydrographic Center DG and was briefed on the roles and capabilities of the centre.

The Pakistani naval chief stressed the need for enhanced collaboration between Malaysian National Hydrographic Center and Hydrographic Services of Pakistan so that they could learn from each other’s experiences.

The statement read that Pakistan and Malaysia historically enjoy brotherly relations and the visit of the Pakistani naval chief to Malaysia will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and their navies in particular.