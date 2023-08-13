Police register case as woman accuses relative of rape

Police in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area registered a case on Saturday involving the alleged rape of a woman.
The victim bravely came forward and accused a relative, Abid, of the heinous assault. In response to her complaint, the police promptly filed an FIR bearing the reference number 351/23.
The victim, hailing from Jhanjar Goth, had embarked on a new chapter of life in Karachi with her husband, having relocated from Punjab just two months ago following their wedding.
However, the shadows of tragedy loomed as she recounted a harrowing experience. During her husband’s absence for work, she alleged that Abid raped her. At present, she was undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital while the authorities diligently pursue the whereabouts of the accused.
