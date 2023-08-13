Book about challenges faced by Karachi until 1970 launched

Prof Aijaz Ahmed Qureshi’s compilation of historical documents in the form of a book, titled ‘The Case of Karachi: A Forgotten Chapter of Political History of Sindh (1947-1970)’, was launched at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday.

The book, which had originally been published in the Sindhi language in April 2017, narrates the sufferings of the city from the period of its separation from Sindh in 1948 until the dissolution of the One Unit in 1970.

The book includes articles authored by renowned intellectuals on the history of Karachi since its foundation. It also covers a broad spectrum of topics pertaining to the city.

It talks about the Sindhi-Mohajir dispute, the distribution and sale of the coastal land of Karachi, the cancellation of the lease of 70 villages belonging to Sindhis, the settlement of outsiders in the city and the water supply issues of the megacity.

Speaking at the launch, economist Dr Kaiser Bengali said the book has been very well compiled with strong evidence, research and hard work.

He said that any entity is formed when its people want to form it. Partition happened and Pakistan was formed because its people wanted it, he added. However, said Dr Bengali, the separation of Karachi from Sindh to form a separate province is a different case.

He said that if those who came to the city in 1947 are in majority, their demand for a separate province is similar to the demand of Israel of having a separate state. And now that those who came in 1947 are not in majority in Karachi, that demand can no longer exist, he added.

He stressed on a strong local government system to deal with the challenges of a city like Karachi. He said that in Karachi the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) does not win, and that is the reason that even in other cities of Sindh we do not have a strong LG system.

And that is the reason, he pointed out, that even the infrastructure in other cities of Sindh is in an abysmal condition. Dr Bengali said the demography of Karachi has changed drastically, due to which the PPP has managed a stronghold in the city.

He stressed on the need of establishing metropolitan growth centres in northern Sindh, and one in Hyderabad. “Two very powerful economic magnets can be made in northern Sindh and southern Sindh,” he said, adding that when this would be done, the city’s burden would be divided.

He said that those who say Karachi is the biggest revenue generation hub, they only talk about revenue generation from taxes, and not other sources.

He explained that Sindh gets a huge non-tax revenue from Thar coal. The Sindh government has a joint venture with Engro for Thar coal, and the province’s share is 54 per cent, he added.

“From all points of economic and administrative feasibility, Karachi can’t be made a separate province,” he said, adding that even if one tries to make it a separate province, the city would have to procure water from Thatta after negotiating with it because Karachi does not have its own water resources. Water desalination would be further expensive for Karachi’s people, he remarked.

Urban planner Arif Hassan pointed out on the occasion as he discussed the book that the case studies mentioned in it had been common knowledge before, “but we had not known of its details”.