JI leader castigates PDM govt for spending taxpayers’ money on publicity ads

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government did nothing during its tenure but increasing the burden of inflation and towing the line of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders while getting relief in judicial cases against them.

In a statement, the JI leader said that throughout the PDM’s tenure, the country was jolted by hikes in tariff of petroleum products and prices of edible items, and nepotism.

These were the same issues being faced by the people during the tenure of the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Rehman said, adding that the PDM government followed the same policies that it used to protest against during the tenure of the PTI government.

The PDM government neither reduced inflation nor corruption, he said.

He claimed that the PDM’s policies propelled the inflation up to new heights as the sugar price was increased from Rs86 per kilogramme in April 2022 to Rs155, 20kg flour price from Rs1,400 to Rs3,000, bread price from Rs15 to Rs30, petrol price from Rs150 per litre to Rs273, diesel from Rs144 per litre to Rs274, 50kg cement price from Rs870 to Rs1,140 and steel reinforcement bars price from Rs216,000 per ton to Rs265,000.

The JI leader said the PDM government despite its worst performance spent billions of taxpayers’ money on advertisements for its publicity at the culmination of its tenure.

He concluded that the traditional political parties in Pakistan did not have the ability to address the issues of the country and its citizens. The JI was the only way forward for Pakistan, he said.