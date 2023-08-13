Pharmaceutical industry urged to establish local medicine brands

Business leaders, particularly those from the pharmaceutical industry, have called for establishing local pharmaceutical brands by improving quality, focusing on good manufacturing practices and introducing innovative ideas in the area of medicine branding.

They called for professional skills, fast adaptation of growing technology and keeping a close eye on the fast-changing need of consumers as they spoke at a workshop titled ‘Pharmaceutical Branding Excellence: From Managing Pills to Managing Brands’ organised at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in collaboration with Institute of Leadership Excellence (ILE).

Leading pharmacists agreed that the pharmaceutical branding managers had more responsibilities, impact and influence than ever before. With the branding function growing in importance, they said, product managers striving to reach the next stage in their careers needed to think and lead more strategically.

“The growing development in medical sciences has brought challenges and opportunities simultaneously for the pharmaceutical sector,” said Syed Jamshed Ahmed of PharmEvo addressing the workshop highlighting the importance of ‘purpose-driven brands’.

He said good healthcare programs and organisations achieved results under challenging conditions and when they developed leaders who could effectively lead and manage.

“For sustainable success, the brands must establish themselves as experts in their field, with the authority to speak with experience and vision – all the while displaying a deep understanding of the matter at hand,” added Ahmed.

Shahid Ghoury of SciLife Pharma spoke on ‘excellence in execution’ and covered topics like building a competitive brand strategy, making decisions based on leverage points and the need for creativity and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry using design thinking.

“When brands take up thought leadership as a communication strategy, they project an ability to see things from a different perspective and inspire audiences to believe and follow them,” he added.