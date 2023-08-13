IGP tells police officers to eradicate menace of narcotics from society

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday conducted a meeting to review progress in investigations in various cases and the ongoing crackdown against the narcotics mafia, and directed that police officers should eliminate all types of crime and organized crime.

The investigation officers should never be transferred and the police’s aim is to root out the menace of crime and drugs, he said as he presided over a high-level meeting and video link conference with all district SSPs, DIGs and additional IGs present.

During the meeting, the additional IG of the Special Branch gave a briefing on the list of drug dealers and immediate reporting on gutka and mawa and the response in this regard.

Memon asked who would come forward in eradicating crime and organized crime, to which all the officers pledged to eradicate crime.

Officials said the IGP said that in the first phase, the task force has shown excellent performance, which has also been appreciated by courts, the government of Sindh and public. “My best wishes to the Special Branch and task force,” he said and directed that the crackdown on drug dealers at the provincial level should be ensured according to the prepared list.

He said that our aim is to root out drug menace and organized crime from the society. He said that in the second phase, “I want the task force and Special Branch to work in a full and organized manner, and the local police should also take such steps against drugs, gutka, mawa that the task force is not needed.”

He said that his main units are the police stations and offices of SSPs and he wants them to work together to eliminate crime and organized crime from the society. He directed the additional IG investigation to prepare a proforma containing investigation matters, in which the ratio of sentences of the accused and the performance of the investigators officers in this regard should be covered so that the IOs could be awarded rewards keeping in view the successful completion of the cases and the convictions of the accused.

Memon said notified IOs should not be transferred at all so that the process of investigation of cases could continue uninterrupted. Moreover, steps should be taken for free registration of FIRs in police stations and all possible facilities should be provided to citizens approaching the police stations. Furthermore, a mechanism should be set up at the district level under which the problems and difficulties faced by subordinate police officers and jawans should not only be heard but all steps should also be taken for their redressal.

He told the additional IG investigation that hard work is required in the investigation of crime and completion of its various stages. The crime scene unit should be summoned to every scene and all the necessary matters related to the collection of evidence should be completed properly. He further said that steps should be taken to solve the problems faced by the IOs, including the clean and transparent use of cost of investigation funds.

Memon directed that educational institutions should be freed from the menace of drugs and strict legal action should be taken against elements and groups spreading drugs in educational institutions; otherwise not only departmental but legal action will have to be faced.