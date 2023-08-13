Children should be given awareness about electrocution in schools, webinar told

Seventy percent of electrocution cases happen in private premises and homes due to water pumps, generator power theft and tampering, speakers at a webinar conducted by Mehfooz Pakistan on Friday said. The webinar was on the topic of ‘Electrocution Prevention and Public Safety’.

Present in the webinar along with the host Zarrar Khuhro were the esteemed panellists, Naimat Khan, a correspondent at Arab News, urban planner Muhammad Toheed, Dr, Lubna Baig, professor at the University of Lahore, and former Karachi administrator Fahim uz Zaman.

Naimat Khan was asked about the electrocution cases especially that occur in private premises, and said since electrocution cases are a seasonal problem happening mostly during monsoon, there isn’t much importance given to the issue.

Zarrar Khuhro asked Dr Lubna about how the electrocution cases are reported and dealt with, to which Dr Lubna said that electrocution cases are not considered a medico-legal case, which means that these cases are not eligible for autopsy since there are no marks on the body and are not suspicious. She also mentioned an important point that electrocution cases happen round the year; however, they get more hype during the monsoon season.

Fahim uz Zaman mentioned that even though there is an electric department in Karachi, due to factors such as inflation, people look for the cheaper alternatives which at times result in the accidents. He also mentioned that the electrocution cases happening in areas like Surjani Town or Baldia Town are reported accurately because these topics are not sensational enough.

Talking about awareness and safety precaution related to electrocution, Muhammad Toheed said that people are using cheaper wiring due to higher prices of the city. He also mentioned that people usually see videos on YouTube and try to do electrical work themselves to save the money which they will have to pay the electrician to do a small task like change the capacitor of their fan. He also mentioned even in these videos, no precautionary measures are highlighted.

Zarrar Khuhro agreed with Toheed and said that if there is a huge audience available on social media then we should make videos on electrical safety and circulate it.

Dr Lubna mentioned that in order to reach the maximum amount of people and raise awareness against electrocution cases, there is a need to do awareness campaigns and public service messages on TV in the prime-time slots and not after midnight.

Toheed mentioned that the electrocution cases are never highlighted anywhere. Children should be given awareness regarding electrocution in schools, which is the need of the hour.

The webinar concluded with the host and all panellists agreeing that the electrocution and other electricity-related problems are very complex and cannot be resolved overnight until everyone responsible for the discrepancies are held accountable.