Khuhro asks ECP to issue time frame for fresh delimitations

The Pakistan Peoples Party has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately give a clear-cut time frame for carrying out delimitations of constituencies afresh for holding the next general elections in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the Peoples Party didn’t want any delay in holding the general polls in the country.

He said the ECP was under an obligation to ensure that the general elections were held in the country within the time frame defined in the constitution.

Khuhro said the ECP shouldn’t delay the process of doing fresh delimitations of constituencies after reports emerged that there would be no significant increase in the number of seats in the assemblies in the country as a result of the outcome of the recently concluded digital census drive.

He said the process of fresh delimitations of constituencies should be completed within two months as the exercise of conducting digital census in the country had been concluded almost in the same time. He reiterated that the ECP should speed up the process of delimitations so that the elections were held within the time period given in the constitution.

Khuhro said the transition of power from one government to another in the country should take place in a peaceful manner as a result of the general polls and in accordance with the spirit of the constitution. He welcomed the appointment of the new caretaker prime minister of the country from Balochistan.