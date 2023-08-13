NIMA discourse explores importance and implications of law in maritime domain

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Karachi, a leading platform for maritime research and discussions, hosted a thought-provoking event centered on the “Importance and Implications of Law in the Maritime Domain” on Thursday.

The event brought together distinguished speakers, including assistant professor and law expert Alex Lawson and WWF Technical Advisor M. Moazzam Khan, legal experts, maritime professionals, scholars, and policymakers, to engage in a comprehensive dialogue about the critical role of maritime law in shaping the global maritime landscape.

The maritime domain plays a pivotal role in the world economy, carrying over 80 per cent of global trade through its vast network of shipping routes. With such economic significance, the legal framework that governs maritime activities holds paramount importance.

The event delved into various dimensions of maritime law, including international conventions, national regulations, environmental protection, fishing and security measures.

The experts shed light on the significance of international agreements and conventions such as UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) in establishing a comprehensive legal framework for maritime activities. The event also highlighted the importance of legal frameworks in ensuring maritime security against piracy, terrorism, and illicit trafficking. Discussions included the use of force at sea, piracy laws, and international cooperation in combating maritime threats.

Legal scholars, policymakers and representatives from international organizations spoke about the legal mechanisms and frameworks employed to establish and manage sustainable fisheries. Discussions encompassed rights-based approaches, quota systems, and the role of regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs) in preserving marine ecosystems. A key focal point was the fight against IUU fishing.

Experts highlighted the legal tools, international agreements, and cooperation mechanisms that are instrumental in curbing this detrimental practice, which threatens both marine life and legal fisheries operations. The significance of recognizing and upholding the rights of indigenous and local communities in fisheries management was deliberated at length. Presentations also shed light on legal instruments that safeguard traditional fishing practices and ensure equitable access to resources.

The event emphasized the multidisciplinary nature of the fisheries sector and maritime law, involving legal, economic, environmental, and geopolitical considerations. Panellists underscored the necessity of collaboration among governments, international organisations, industry stakeholders, and legal experts to ensure effective and harmonized maritime regulations and their effective implementation.

Through this maritime discourse, the National Institute of Maritime Affairs yet again renewed its commitment to fostering informed discussions and promoting knowledge sharing within the maritime industry. The event also highlighted the interconnectedness of legal frameworks and the maritime sector, paving the way for a more secure, sustainable, and prosperous maritime future.