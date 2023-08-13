The nation has been put through the ringer ever since the PDM came to power. Instead of addressing inflation and the flaws of the Imran Khan-era, the PDM raised prices and inflation soared. They totally failed to get to grips with the aforementioned issues that the people hoped they would solve. The people ought to celebrate the departure of this government, whose main purpose appears to have been to rid its allies of corruption cases. Now, the PDM will have to face the music at the polls from the people who have been patiently waiting for this moment.

Ahmed Khan Jamali

Nawab Shah