This letter refers to the news story ‘Outgoing NA weakened democracy: Pildat’ (August 11, 2023). It is indeed disappointing to note that despite the successful term completions of several parliaments since 2008, the true essence of parliamentary politics still remains a forlorn hope in our country. An institution is made by its members, their respective capacities and collective efforts. Hence, the individuals who are elected with the votes of the people to sit in parliaments are the ones who create the reputation and drive the productivity of this institution.

Comparing our parliaments with those of some other countries shows that not all democracies outside of Pakistan are perfect. However, things in our country have a lot of room for improvement. The members of parliament should be more independent in their decision-making. Unbiased conduct in favor of the people of Pakistan should be their sole agenda.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton AB

Canada