Failing the basics

Our government departments, federal and provincial, are not capable of supplying basic utilities to the citizens anymore. For example, one can purchase water from the tankers but it is not being supplied reliably via the water lines. Or take the example of gas, which is the responsibility of companies like SSGC and SNGPL, and how one can purchase gas cylinders but it is not being supplied on a consistent basis through the gas lines.
In Karachi, the selling of cylinders has become a thriving and lucrative trade and shops selling these cylinders are present on every street corner. This does not bode well for the future of our country.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
