Shattered souls

Failing the CSS exams means losing one’s respect in the eyes of one’s family and society in general. Those who pass are treated like heroes and become role-models for all. The ones that fail are met with derision and treated like strangers by their own family. The situation only gets worse as the failed aspirant struggles to secure a job and begins to feel like a burden on the family. This can lead to severe depression. Families ought to treat their members who have failed to clear the CSS exams in a kinder manner.

Treating one as a failed or useless person is like a self-fulfilling prophecy, it only helps guarantee that the one receiving this treatment is unlikely to succeed in the future. Instead, families should provide encouragement to those that have failed crucial exams and not make them feel wanted. This will help them recover from their failure so that they may be able to contribute to their families and society going forward.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand