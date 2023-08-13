Imminent threat

Climate change has become a threat to our existence on this planet. Environmental stability has been sacrificed in the pursuit of development and material progress, over the years. As a result, natural calamities have become more frequent.
There is an urgent need to spread greater awareness about this issue at all levels, including schools, workplaces and also religious institutions. The threat from climate change is of an imminent nature and we must act before it is too late. It is on us to leave a safe environment for future generations.
Sajjad Khattak
Rawalpindi
