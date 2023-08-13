K2’s invisible footmen

Climbing a summit that involves an 8,000m-high peak, unbearable cold temperatures and risks of lethal accidents can go a myriad ways. But these dangers too are sometimes dependent on where you come from and how affluent you are, low-paid porters or Sherpa who help record-setters tick one record after another off their list being lower on the list of those that are accorded rescue protocols. The July 27 tragedy that took place at K2 is one such example. A Western mountaineer and her team continued their ascent of K2 even after Pakistani porter Muhammad Hassan fell off while handling the ropes and broke his oxygen mask. Some climbers share that they had faced five avalanches during the summit and that most of them managed to dig out of the snow unhurt. Some of them agreed that Hassan was alive when he fell down and cried for help. But the insensitivity shown by more than 50 climbers exposed that under the thin veneer of a soul hungry for adventures and adrenaline-pumping challenges lies also a greed for recognition and fame. A top mountaineer from Norway was among the climbers and set the new record of conquering the world’s 14 mountains in 92 days (the previous record was of 189 days). Many of those celebrating her achievement did not mention a word about the tragic accident. But some foreign journalists have reported the case with the care it deserved.

That Hassan was left to die for a record is tragic but unsurprising. Mountain porters are hardly given the recognition and credit they deserve, and only a few mountaineers acknowledge that their ascent would have been impossible without the assistance of these porters. These invisible porters carry mountaineers’ climbing equipment and gear and help them reach their goal – their dream of reaching the highest peaks of the world. Some reports suggest that while tour operators quote anything between $2,000 and $7,000 for a round trip to the mountains, these porters earn $105 to $140 per trip. For months, they have to remain without work when the weather is too severe for any summits.

It is also interesting to note the reaction many people had to the incident. So many have tried to justify the climbers’ choice – the mountains are called the highest graveyard of the world given the number of bodies that lie there unclaimed, unattended. But the fact is that there was no effort to ask for help to rescue Hassan. That he is said to have reportedly been alive for hours after the fall makes the matter even more tragic. The invisible footmen who live in the mountains dedicate their whole lives to helping enthusiastic climbers make records and gain fame. It is heartbreaking that not a single climber sees them as worthy of receiving medical aid or as someone for whom the record can wait.