Caretaker consensus

The wait is finally over. Pakistan’s new caretaker prime minister has been decided with a consensus between outgoing PM Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz. Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar – a lawmaker associated with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) – will be the caretaker PM of Pakistan. Per reports, his name was suggested by Raja Riaz and it was decided that the new caretaker PM should be from a ‘smaller province’. For the last few weeks, it had seemed that almost all of the country’s political players were in the running for this top caretaker slot, some of the more promising names having included Ishaq Dar, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Hafeez Sheikh, Sadiq Sanjrani. By now, several profiles have been written about PM Kakar but it is quite obvious that he was the dark horse in the race, his name not having made it to the many lists doing the rounds online and in news stories. On Saturday afternoon, Kakar’s name appeared out of the blue in parts of the media and very soon he was announced as the consensus candidate after the second round of consultations between Sharif and Riaz. A summary to this effect has been approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A of the constitution.

Kakar’s name may be a surprise to many but the way everyone was quite piqued about the caretaker PM’s name is because of the political uncertainty. Under normal circumstances, the names of former caretaker PMs would be tucked away in history books because the role of the caretakers – on paper and in an ideal system – is to ensure that governance continues while a smooth transition takes place after general elections (that – again on paper – should be held on time). This is the way it should be but the former government had handed over new powers to the caretaker setup, which per clause 2A, sub-sections 1 and 2 in Section 230 (which set out limits for the caretaker government) of the Election Act, 2017 decree that the limits to his powers “shall not apply where the caretaker government has to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017, the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act 2022, and the Privatisation Commission Ordinance 2000”. Given these amendments, there have been speculations whether the new caretaker setup will end up being longer than what is constitutionally mandated. Economic experts say that the caretaker setup just has to continue with the economic policies of the PDM government and continue with the IMF programme and the economy would not face many challenges. They also say that with the expected Arab investment in the country, the economy should be on the right track. In this, the caretakers would need a good finance minister who can continue these policies.

However, the real issue for many is if the elections will take place in November as they should according to the constitution. After the census decision taken by the outgoing government, many are predicting a delay in the elections. Some analysts are of the opinion that the political parties would ideally want elections to take place before the Senate elections in March but if elections are delayed and do not take place in March, then the caretaker setup can go on for as long as decreed by those that wield real power in the country. There is already talk about Kakar’s ‘closeness’ with our powerful stakeholders, his BAP affiliation perhaps one hint of that. The other five names – three from Shehbaz Sharif and two from Raja Riaz – have not been disclosed. Sceptics have also pointed out that provision of a ‘neutral’ caretaker prime minister does not apply to a name affiliated with a major provincial political party. The main challenge for Kakar will be to hold the general election time, a task that should be easy but is fraught with myriad ifs and buts given the mess the country’s political situation is in at the moment. While the new caretaker prime minister has been congratulated across the political spectrum, this goodwill may easily dissipate come the tough election question.