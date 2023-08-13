1st FoodAg 2023 concludes

KARACHI: The 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg-2023) organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) concluded on Saturday.

More than 221 exporters exhibited more than 500 products and over 600 international buyers from 60 countries attended the event, including buyers from international brands Nico Food, Diamond Star, Zensho Trading from Japan, Metro, Hello Fresh from Germany, and Vitana Food and Shana Food from Iran.

The largest participation was from China comprising of more than 150 buyers. As a result of over 5,000 B2B meetings, business deals worth $410 million were finalised along with the signing of 10 MoUs.

Representatives from 15 regulatory authorities held 26 meetings with Pakistani counterparts to discuss SPS and quarantine issues. The event provided an opportunity to Pakistan’s regulatory authorities, including Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Marine Fisheries Department and IPO to improve safety standards.

In addition, high profile meetings were held with foreign delegations from China, Tajikistan, Turkey, Japan, ASEAN, USA, Senegal, Kenya, Rwanda, Poland, Germany, Italy Russia, Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arab and Sri Lanka to discuss special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities and explore ways to address them in order to enhance trade with Pakistan.

A three days global cuisine show was also organised by TDAP, where culinary artists from around the world prepared exceptional cuisines made specifically from Pakistani ingredients.