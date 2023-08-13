Gold sheds Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs600/tola on Saturday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,800/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs514 to stand at Rs190,158.

Gold rates decreased by $4 to close at $1,914/ounce in the international market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.