When problems remain unsolved

LAHORE: Pakistan is a more resource rich country than Bangladesh, Cambodia or even Japan. But somehow we have failed to exploit our potential, while these other countries have surged ahead on the strength of hard work, dedication and a clear mind.

As we celebrate 76 years of independence, we have nothing but to rue the opportunities that came our way.

Pakistan is the largest producer of ghee in the world. The country stands second in chickpea production; fourth in production of cotton, apricot and sugarcane; fifth in milk and onions; sixth in date palm; seventh in mango; eighth in tangerines, mandarin orange and rice; ninth in wheat and tenth in oranges.

Yet at one time or the other, we faced shortages of all these commodities due to our own faults. We continue to export fresh fruits instead of establishing agro-based industries of global standard and export the value-added products.

Price control is absent. Ours is the only country where prices rise irrespective of excess or shortage. The bureaucracy has no hold over hoarders, black marketers or smugglers or it is a partner in crime.

Pakistan’s dairy potential remains unexplored as the planners promote higher growth by increasing the animals instead of making efforts to increase the productivity of the livestock at par with developed countries.

The government never gave priority to agriculture, at least in the past 40 years. The resource allocation is nominal compared with the size of our agriculture.

With proper guidance and pure quality inputs we can double the production of most of our crops. We have the potential to export wheat, cotton and maize, but unfortunately we are net importers of these crops.

Only maize has lately entered global markets. Productivity in Pakistan is subject to favourable weather. The government makes no contingency plans to take measures that could minimise any adverse impact of the weather.

In view of the huge unexploited agricultural potential, productivity should be increased 20 percent annually for the next five years in order to take advantage of high global commodity rates. The fault lies both with the inept government policies and eager desire of entrepreneurs to get state concessions instead of improving efficiencies.

Industrial production is also pathetic. Despite being a cotton producing country, and holding the place among top cotton consumers, our textile industry has less than two percent share in the global textile trade. Textile industries in many countries consume much less cotton, but their exports are double or triple than that of Pakistan.

Most of these textile exporting economies emerged in the last 40 years. They began their journey with value-added textile products.

Pakistan produced low value-added textiles up till 1990, and entered the low value-added apparel field almost at the same time when Bangladesh explored global markets. The contention that Bangladesh enjoyed a huge duty advantage is a lame excuse. Indonesia, India and China did not enjoy that status, still they surged ahead. The growth in the automobile sector has also been lopsided. Car production in Pakistan increased seven times from 33,000 in 1999 to 220,000 units now. The deletion of auto-components has remained almost stagnant. Foreign exchange saving is only 30 percent even in vehicles where the localisation of parts has reached 70 percent. The 30 percent imported parts of the vehicle add 70 percent cost to the car.

For low deletion models, the imported component is 80-85 percent. This explains one of the reasons for the high import bill. It looks strange that the government is providing undue protection to such industries at the expense of the consumers. They should be asked to either export a certain percentage of production or part away from protection.

Sugarcane industry always remain in the driving seat. The payments of farmers are withheld due to lack of government writ. The cement industry has always operated on low capacity utilisation to maintain high cement rates. Currently, this sector is manipulating local cement rates on the strength of heavy rupee devaluation that has made imports impossible.