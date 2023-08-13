Pakistan, Malaysia look to boost trade ties

KARACHI: A Malaysian business delegation visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Saturday to hold meetings with their Pakistani counterparts and explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment.

The 18-member delegation, led by Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazir bin Meraslam, chairman of the Pakistan Malaysia Business Council, met with KCCI President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf and other officials and businessmen from various sectors, including food processing, commodities, cosmetics, and chemicals.

The visit came amid a decline in bilateral trade between the two countries, which fell to $1.32 billion in 2023 from $1.54 billion in 2022, according to KCCI data.

Pakistan's exports to Malaysia declined to $299 million in 2023 as compared to $423 million in 2022, while imports from Malaysia, during the same period, also depreciated from $1.51 billion to $1.02 billion.

KCCI President Yousuf said that Pakistan imports more than it exports to Malaysia, but this can be balanced by increasing exports of rice, meat, spices, livestock, dairy products, and confectionery items.

He stressed the need to effectively deal with all the trade barriers that have been hindering smooth trade between the two brotherly countries for a long time.

"These trade barriers are responsible for keeping the trade volume limited even in the presence of a free trade agreement (FTA), which also needs to be upgraded," he said.

He was fairly optimistic that trade between Pakistan and Malaysia could improve to a satisfactory level, but it would require serious efforts and enhanced interactions between the business communities of the two countries.

KCCI President Yousuf hoped that B2B meetings with Malaysian businessmen would yield positive results in improving the existing trade ties between the two countries, which have been on a descending note for quite some time now.

"We hope that our Malaysian brothers and sisters will be able to find good partners and generate long-term trade relations with Pakistan," he said.

Malaysia's Consul General in Karachi, Herman Hardynata Bin Ahmad, said he appreciated KCCI's efforts to organize the meeting and hoped it would result in boosting the trade volume between the two countries.

He said the Malaysian delegation was in Karachi to attend the first International Food and Agriculture Exhibition, which showcases a range of products and services from both countries.

Former KCCI President Majyd Aziz suggested that Pakistan and Malaysia should consider barter trade and currency swap agreements to overcome the foreign exchange crunch faced by Pakistan.

"Pakistan and Malaysia must also look into the possibility of having a similar barter agreement, which would certainly help in advancing the existing trade volume," he said, adding that both brotherly countries can also look into the possibility of having a currency swap agreement, which would also prove favorable for both economies. He said such arrangements would help both economies and facilitate trade transactions.