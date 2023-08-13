Roshan Digital Account inflows cross $6.5 billion

KARACHI: Foreign currency inflows received under Roshan Digital Account (RDA) exceeded $6.5 billion as of August 11, the central bank reported on Saturday, supporting Pakistan’s decreasing foreign exchange reserves.

RDA was launched by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in September 2020 in collaboration with various banks with the aim to offer innovative banking solutions to non-resident Pakistanis, who were interested in accessing banking and investment services in Pakistan.

“Roshan Digital Account reaches a significant milestone today as total accounts opened cross 600,000 with total funds inflow also surpassed $6.5 billion. We thank our overseas Pakistanis for their valued trust,” the SBP said on its social media account.

Analysts noted that, in light of declining foreign exchange reserves and declining remittances, the growth in RDA inflows is a favourable trend for the nation’s balance of payments. These inflows are coming, but, at a slower rate.

Remittances to Pakistan from its citizens working abroad dropped 19.3 percent year-on-year to $2 billion in the first month of this fiscal year. These inflows decreased by 7.3 percent on a month-on-month basis. In June, the country received $2.2 billion in remittances. The country’s forex reserves held by the SBP fell by $110 million to $8.04 billion as of August 4.

“The incremental flows under RDA are still occurring, but at a lesser rate since rising global interest rates make Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) less appealing,” said an analyst.

For a one-year tenor, the rate difference between US Treasury rates and NPC is around 2 percent. While the yield on a one-year US treasury is 5.3 percent, the one-year USD NPC provides 7.5 percent. At the outset of the scheme, the difference was roughly 6 percent, the analyst said,

Therefore, the rates must rise in order to draw in more flows, he added.

The SBP has not yet made the breakdown of the RDAs’ July data available on its website. It revealed last month that between September 2020 and June 2023, the nation got $6.4 billion in inflows from its citizens who were living overseas. Out of the entire $6.4 billion in funds received, $1.5 billion was repatriated and $3.7 billion was used locally, according to SBP data.

The RDA gross inflows stood at $127 million in June.

From September 2020 to June 2023, the total net investments made through RDA stood at $716 million, $316 million was invested in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) and $377 million in Islamic certificates. Pakistanis living abroad invested $18 million into the stock market. The other liabilities were $20 million, while the balance in the account was $385 million. The net repatriable liability was $1.1 billion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month approved a new $3 billion bailout for the struggling economy of the country, which was dangerously near to defaulting on its debt. The country received the first tranche of $1.2 billion from the IMF last month. The remaining $1.8 billion would be disbursed after two reviews, which will be held in November and February.