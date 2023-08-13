SCCI demands restoration of cargo train from Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has demanded restoration of export cargo train from Peshawar to Karachi, to make Azakhel dry port functional, speed up goods clearing process, and lift the restriction on loose cargo.

Chief of the SCCI Standing Committee on Railways and Dry Port, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi chaired a meeting of the committee at the chamber’s house on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Mazharul Haq, member of the SCCI Committee on Carpet Exports,

Custom House Peshawar Transit Trade Directorate Additional Director Salman Wazir, Custom Station Torkham Appraisement Deputy Collector Mohib Khan, and Pakistan Railways Commercial Inspector Siddique Tanoli along with others.

Sarhadi apprised the business community of reservations regarding lack of facilities at the Azakhel Dry Port, which was established on 28 acres at a cost of Rs600 million.

The business community faces great hardship because of dual checking and clearing of goods consignments, de-stuffing and payment of demurrage charges, and slow process of export cargo trucks.

Sarhadi demanded the resumption of export cargo trains from Peshawar to Karachi and also asked for the revival of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITA) service.

He went on to say that Pakistan Railways had played a pivotal role in both cargo and passenger traveling; however, passenger trains had been reduced from Peshawar, while City Railway booking agency had also closed down in Peshawar.

He also asked to restore the Railways Advisory Committee, which was established to take decisions with the consent of the business community. Restoration of the committee would resolve the issues faced by the business community on priority basis.

The committee chairman demanded for one-window system for the clearing of export goods trucks to speed the export process and avoid multiple checks by various departments, especially ANF, which sometimes double checked the trucks.

Mazhar ul Haq also apprised the meeting of the issues faced by the business community, particularly the carpet industry.

Participants of the meeting congratulated the newly appointed FBR Chairman Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana, Member FBR Customs Zeba Azhar Hai, Director General Transit Trade Karachi Wajid Ali and Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem for taking charge of new responsibilities.

They hailed the decisions taken by the government, and expressed hope that the newly appointed officials would play an important role in resolving the issues faced by the business community of the region.

Senior officials from Pakistan Railways, Customs and ANF assured the business community that they would take up their issues at the central level to address them instantly.