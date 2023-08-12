KP caretaker cabinet denotified

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly seen in this file photo. — KP Assembly website

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday accepted the resignations of caretaker provincial cabinet members and de-notified them accordingly.

“The Governor of the Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in exercise of the powers conferred under clause 3 of Article 132 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is pleased to accept the resignations of the (following) caretaker ministers from their offices,” it was stated in a notification.

Consequent upon the above, the caretaker cabinet members ceased to hold the portfolios with an immediate effect.

Governor Ghulam Ali didn’t waste any moment in approving the summary on resignations dispatched to him.

Sources told The News that major changes were likely to take place in the bureaucracy and Police Department in the next few days.

Meanwhile, well-placed sources told The News the federal government is likely to replace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali with former chief minister Mahmood Khan as the new governor. When reached, Ghulam Ali avoided to comment. A JUIF leader, Jalil Jan, however, denied any such reports. “This is absolutely wrong. There is no such indication of replacing Haji Ghulam Ali,” he insisted.