Two terrorists killed in Kech: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kech, Balochistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a successful operation was conducted against terrorists in Mazaband Range area of Kech District on August 10 and 11 during which two terrorists were killed and one got injured.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered on their person.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.