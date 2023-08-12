Two terrorists killed in Kech: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Kech, Balochistan.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), a successful operation was conducted against terrorists in Mazaband Range area of Kech District on August 10 and 11 during which two terrorists were killed and one got injured.
A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered on their person.
The killed terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen supported the names given by the opposition leaderfor...
LAHORE: Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatullah Zarghami, along with Jafar Ronas,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed office-bearers of the PPP Human Rights...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while asking party workers to get ready for the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week former Punjab chief minister ChaudhryPervaiz Elahi’s appeal...
PESHAWAR: Speakers called for renewing commitments to the country at a colourful function arranged by the China...