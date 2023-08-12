Tareen backs opposition leader’s names for caretaker PM

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Khan Tareen supported the names given by the opposition leader

for caretaker prime minister’s slot.

In a statement, he said his party supported the names for caretaker prime minister given by the opposition leader.

He said it would be better to choose a name, suggested by the opposition for caretaker PM.

He said the IPP was standing with the opposition for formation of a caretaker government and he was hopeful that the matter of the interim government would be resolved through understanding.