Iranian delegation admires ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

LAHORE: Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatullah Zarghami, along with Jafar Ronas, Director General Cultural Centre of Iran at Lahore, visited Lahore on Friday.

The foreign dignitaries visited Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, Allama Iqbal’s tomb and other historical places. They expressed their desire to watch the most-talked about film, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’.

Meanwhile, a private screening was arranged by Yahya Saleem of Universal cinemas, where the guests were greatly mesmerised by the impeccable performances of the lead actors. They also expressed their desire for screening the film in Iran, saying the historical movie should be dubbed in Persian language and screened in Iran so that the people can watch the most talked-about historical film.

Geo Films, Encyclomedia and Lashari Film’s masterpiece, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ have set a new record of business.