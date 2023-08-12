Bilawal appointsoffice-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed office-bearers of the PPP Human Rights Cell.
According to a notification issued by Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, Malaika S Raza has been appointed general secretary while Zulqarnain Agha as vice president, Shakeel Abbasi as additional general secretary, Samina Sala as finance secretary and Tariq Mehmood Ghori as information secretary. The cell is headed by ex-senator Farhatullah Babar.
Bilawal also appointed Ibrar Saeed as deputy general secretary PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Malik Farooq as president PPP Hazara Division.
RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed two terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Kech,...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen supported the names given by the opposition leaderfor...
LAHORE: Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ezzatullah Zarghami, along with Jafar Ronas,...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while asking party workers to get ready for the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week former Punjab chief minister ChaudhryPervaiz Elahi’s appeal...
PESHAWAR: Speakers called for renewing commitments to the country at a colourful function arranged by the China...