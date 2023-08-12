Bilawal appointsoffice-bearers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed office-bearers of the PPP Human Rights Cell.

According to a notification issued by Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro, Malaika S Raza has been appointed general secretary while Zulqarnain Agha as vice president, Shakeel Abbasi as additional general secretary, Samina Sala as finance secretary and Tariq Mehmood Ghori as information secretary. The cell is headed by ex-senator Farhatullah Babar.

Bilawal also appointed Ibrar Saeed as deputy general secretary PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Malik Farooq as president PPP Hazara Division.