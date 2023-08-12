PPP to form next govt: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while asking party workers to get ready for the general elections, on Friday said the PPP would form the next government.

“Workers start preparing for the general elections as the next government will be formed by the PPP,” he said in a meeting with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders in which the political and organizational situation of the province was discussed. The meeting was attended by President PPP KP Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Shuja Khan, Humayun Khan and Ahmad Karim Kundi. Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar and Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi also attended the meeting.

Bilawal directed the PPP KP leadership to keep the PPP manifesto before people. He directed the party to make door-to-door contacts ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, PTI leader from Azad Jammu and Kashmir Malik Yousuf called on Bilawal and joined the PPP. Yousuf, who contested the last elections on a PTI ticket from LA 10 Kotli 3, joined the PPP along with his colleagues including Shakeel Malik, Naushad Malik, Adeel Engineer, Commander Aurangzeb, Muhammad Abid and Nabeel Malik. Vice President PPP Parliamentarians Senator Sherry Rehman, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Rathore, Chaudhry Aurangzeb, Shahpal and Rabnawaz Tahir were present in the meeting.