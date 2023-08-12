SC to take up Elahi’s appeal against LHC order on 16th

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up next week former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry

Pervaiz Elahi’s appeal against the order of a division bench of the Lahore High Court suspending his protective bail.

A three-member bench — headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Shahid Waheed — will hear Pervaiz Elahi’s appeal on August 16.

The former chief minister had prayed to the court to set aside an order passed by the Lahore High Court on July 17 for being unconstitutional and without lawful jurisdiction, suspending his protective bail.

He had made as respondents the Punjab government through its chief secretary, Anti-Corruption Establishment Division through its DG, Lahore, Federal Investigation Agency through its DG, Islamabad, National Accountability Bureau through its chairman, Islamabad, Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Lahore, capital city police officer, deputy inspector general (operations) Lahore and superintendent of prison, camp jail, Lahore, respondents.

He had prayed the apex court that the single judge order dated 13.07.2023 be put into effect and protective bail be ensured to the petitioner, starting from the day of his release.

He had also prayed the apex court that the respondents be prevented from harassing and arresting him in new or unknown cases, pending inquiries without a hearing, or in old FIRs in which protective, anticipatory or post-arrest bails were granted.

He pleaded that the Supreme Court decide this matter or alternately request the Lahore court to decide it expeditiously.