MoU inked to create opportunities for youth

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Friday between the Institute of Management Sciences and the Youth International Conclave for nurturing innovation and collaboration thereby creating opportunities for youth.

A press release said the alliance paved the way for the much-anticipated launch of the “Youth International Conclave,” an endeavor geared towards fostering engagement, knowledge exchange, and empowerment among the youth.

The MoU was signed by Dr Usman Ghani, the Campus Director of the Institute of Management Sciences, and Engr.

Umar Farooq Gul, the President of the Youth International Conclave expected to create opportunities for the youth.

The “Youth International Conclave” points to commitments by both entities to provide a platform where young individuals can converge, learn, and exchange ideas.

The conclave is poised to be a dynamic hub for nurturing talent and fostering forward-thinking ideas.

The press release said it envisions a series of engaging events, workshops, and activities that will empower participants to explore their potential, expand horizons, and forge connections that could shape their personal and professional journeys.

It said the enclave holds the promise of nurturing a generation of leaders who are not only well-equipped with knowledge but are also driven by a shared passion for innovation and change.