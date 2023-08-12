KP CM says public servants not rulers

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Friday advised the public servants to serve the people as they were not the rulers.

“You are paid out of public taxes,” he said while speaking at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar where he attended the graduation ceremony of 33rd Senior Management Course.

He distributed certificates to the graduates from various services groups on completion of the course.

The chief minister congratulated the participants on successful completion of the course, and said capacity building of public servants was very essential for good governance.

He said the senior management course was a tremendous learning experience for civil officers to enhance capacities.

The caretaker chief minister underlined the need for training of civil servants along modern lines.

Azam Khan said the world around us is moving forward at an exponential pace.

“New scientific methods and rapidly changing international scenes have made it imperative for every state and nation to use all possible resources to meet the challenges of the modern era,” he explained.

“There is a dire need of continuous reinforcement of the knowledge and skills of the public servants”, he remarked and added that the policy-makers should attach great value to the capacity enhancement of the public servants.

Highlighting the basic principles of public services delivery, Azam Khan said the first basic principle was right mindset, adding public servants were not the rulers as were paid out of public taxes.

The second principle is that the public servant must be politically impartial, he added.

The chief minister urged the public servants to strictly follow the guiding principles as laid down by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for civil servants.

He continued that the third core value of public servants is fair play and transparency.

The chief minister handed over a cheque of grant in aid amounting Rs 50 million to the NIM administration.