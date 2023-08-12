Pakistan, US companies sign $200m MoU to export pink salt

ISLAMABAD: Amid government measures taken to invest in various projects between Pakistan and America, direct investment is also starting now.

In this regard, Pakistani and American companies would sign a $200 million agreement. The agreement has been reached between Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) and an American company under which a special plant will be set up in the economic zone of Mianwali district for the export of pink salt of Pakistan. With this export. Pakistan’s famous “pink salt” of Khewora will get a prominent place in the world market.

PMDC and the CEO of the American company have signed the MoU. On this occasion, he said that a modern “pink rock crushing and packaging facility” will be established which will be used only for the export of salt.

He said that there is a $12 billion market for pink salt in the world and they can export one and a half lakh tons of “pink salt” annually. “We will try to take our share in the global market as this pink salt of Pakistan will be sold in the global market under the name of Pakistan,” he said. It should be remembered that India had started selling Pakistan’s basmati rice and pink salt as Indian products and demanded that both products be declared as Indian products under the Geographical Indications (GI) Act. In response to which Pakistan took the stand that Pakistan’s pink salt is a product of Pakistan and only Pakistan has the right to export and sell it to the world.