Huge quantity of adulterated milk destroyed in Shangla: official

BISHAM: A huge quantity of adulterated milk was seized and destroyed during the ongoing 10-day camping launched across the Shangla district, an official said on Friday.

Talking to journalists, he said that thousands of kilograms of adulterated milk were confiscated and an FIR against around 100 milk sellers in the district.

Qayyum said that during the ongoing 10-day special drive against the contaminated milk, it was ensured that nobody could sell adulated essential goods in the district.

He said that the campaign was launched earlier this week and would continue next week.

“Our teams carried out raids in Alpuri and Shangla bazaars and all those found involved in the selling contaminated milk have been fined,” he added.

He said that samples were still being collected of milk in Apluri and Shangla and the rest of the district to ensure that only pure quality milk was being sold in the markets. The DFC said that they had zero tolerance for adulteration of milk and licenses were being issued only to those who follow strict criteria set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food department.