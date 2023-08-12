Political manoeuvrings like 2018 not to be tolerated: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for Water Resources and PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah on Friday said that no political maneuverings like that of 2018 would be tolerated.

“In 2018, few people, who were supposed to give justice, were involved in political maneuverings and destabilised the country, but now it is necessary to avoid such political maneuverings so that the country could be saved from economic and political polarisation,” Shah said in a statement on Friday.

The former minister said that the National Assembly has been dissolved according to the Constitution and the law and now the Election Commission of Pakistan will conduct free and fair elections while fulfilling its constitutional responsibility. “The political environment seems charged due to the election campaign, but no political party should take any step that harms national unity,” he added.

Shah said that many election results of 2018 were changed through rigging and the election results were questionable but “we preferred to sit in the assemblies in the larger interest of the country”.

The PPP leader said the government was formed in Punjab to benefit one party, but when it ended, the suo motu was taken to hold polls in Punjab only to facilitate one favourite party. “Such tactics will not be tolerated anymore,” he added.

He said that such constitutional step was not taken for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the arrangement was made for one party in Punjab.