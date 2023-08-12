USC notifies increase in prices of ghee, sugar, flour

ISLAMABAD: The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Friday notified increase in the prices of sugar, ghee and flour.

The price of sugar has been increased by Rs57 per kilogram from Rs91 to Rs146, 10 kilogram flour by Rs641 from Rs648 to Rs1289 and 1kg ghee by Rs25 from Rs398 to Rs423.

The new increase in prices came after the withdrawal of subsidy on all kinds of kitchen items.

The USC’s senior officials confided to this reporter that the new prices would be effective immediately from Friday, August 11.

The poor segment of the society has strongly protested the increase in the prices of necessary items saying the coalition government had broken their back.

They threatened to lock down all the city areas because all governments were treating the public like an animal and forcibly imposing their decisions on the people.

According to the sources, the monthly purchase limit of sugar and ghee from the Utility Stores had been reduced from five kg to three kg.

Similarly, the monthly purchase limit of flour has been reduced from 40kg to 20kg.

The USC said the existing limit of goods for customers registered under the BISP would remain unchanged.

The BISP beneficiaries would be able to buy 5kg sugar and ghee, and 40kg flour per month.

According to ‘The News’ survey, there is no price difference between the USC and open market shops, as 1kg sugar is selling at Rs145 to Rs150 in the open market, low quality ghee at Rs440 to Rs450 and a 10-kilogram ‘Atta’ bag at Rs1400 to Rs1450.