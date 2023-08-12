Speaker analyses Indonesian regional economic integration as a development strategy

Islamabad: The Online Internship Program on the Contemporary Dynamic of Indonesia which is collaboration between Indonesian Embassy and Bahria University, Islamabad, held its Session-8 on August 10, 2023. At the session Dr. Poppy Winanti, Faculty of Political Science, University of Gajah Mada Yogyakarta, Indonesia, delivered a lecture on the topic of “Indonesia and Regional Economic Integration”.

“ASEAN makes South East Asia even more appealing for commerce and investment for countries outside the region by creating an integrated market of 623 million people” Dr. Winanti underlined while examining the Indonesian regional economic integration as a development strategy.

The speaker examined the proliferation of Free Trade Agreements in the region and the scope how ASEAN members could benefit from the recently adopted Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which in addition to ASEAN member countries also included China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

“Indonesia was 16th in terms of GDP, 27th in total exports and 30th in total imports economy in the world” the speaker said while highlighting Indonesia's economic features.

In her presentation, she also shared statistics on the top exports of Indonesia that include Coal Briquettes $28.4 B, Palm Oil $27.3B, Petroleum Gas $8.B, Ferroalloys $7B and Large Flat-Rolled Stainless Steel $6.6B.

Regarding Indonesian imports, She informed that the top imports of Indonesia included Refined Petroleum $14.5B, Crude Petroleum $6.3B, Petroleum Gas $4.2B, Vaccines, Blood, Antisera, Toxins and Culture $3.4B and Motor Vehicle parts and accessories #3.19B.

Dr. Winanti continued that Indonesia’s top export destinations were China $54.5B, United States $26.5B, Japan $18B, India $14.5 and Singapore $13B. About the Indonesia’s top import origin she mentioned that it was led by China with $60.4B and followed by Singapore $18.4, Japan $13.2B, Malaysia $9.5B and United States S $9.6B.

Enlightening the participants, the guest speaker went into details and stated that RTA have more flexibilities as compare to large multilateral trade negotiations as it allowed like-minded countries or interested countries to decide to establish among themselves a common set of rights and obligations to deal with a particular subject matter or sector.