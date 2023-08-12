Tarbela Dam fills to maximum conservation level

HARIPUR: The country’s largest Tarbela reservoir was filled to its maximum water storage level on Friday morning, official sources said.

They said that the generation capacity of the dam had also touched its rated capacity of 4888 megawatts.

The sources said that following the rising temperature coupled with intermittent rains in the catchment areas of River Indus, the reservoir was filled to the maximum storage level mark of 1550 feet above the mean sea level resulting in 5.809 million acre feet (MAF) water on Friday morning. They said that the increased inflow of water in the reservoir had helped make all the 17 power generating units functional.

The sources said that the total rated capacity of Tarbela’s 17 power generating units was 4888 megawatts while till 6am on Friday morning, the generation recorded was 4888mw which would be increased to 6418mw with the completion of 5th extension hydropower project.

About opening of spillways and release of surplus water for accommodating the fresh inflow that was expected till 20th of August, the IRSA has already issued guidelines for retention and discharge of water from the Tarbela’s reservoir.

Tarbela’s dead level was fixed as1398 feet, the sources added. According to official sources, the inflow of water in the Tarbela reservoir recorded on Friday morning at 6 am was 215,800 cusecs and outflow was 186,300 cusecs.

The officials termed the filling of Tarbela reservoir to the maximum conservation level as good omen for the agriculture and meeting the energy requirements of the country through hydro generation.