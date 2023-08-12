Senator slams absence of life-saving drugs

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Resources Chairman Abdul Qadar has expressed concerns over non-availability of life-saving drugs in the country.

In a statement here on Friday, he said life-saving drugs were rarely available in the market.

“These medicines are available in the market if required only on prices much higher than actual rates,” he said, adding that the Drug Control Authority should take notice of the serious situation as it was responsible for ensuring availability of certified and registered medicines in the market against actual prices.

The senator pointed out that in no country, such medicines were not available.

“There is the need to make the Drug Control Authority more effective so that no human crisis is created in the country,” he said and added that unfortunately, allocations for the health sector in every budget were not sufficient.