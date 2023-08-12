ADSJ confirms interim bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two cases

MULTAN: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Multan has ordered to confirm the interim bails of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two separate cases registered in Jalilabad Police Station and Old Kotwali Police Station in exchange for Rs 100,000 and Rs500, 000 bail bonds.

The decision was reserved after the hearing on Friday. On the other hand, the hearing on the interim bail of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his son Zain Qureshi in three different cases registered in Cantt police station has been adjourned till August 12.

Zain Qureshi’s interim bail has already been granted in case No 931 registered in the Makhdoom Rashid police station.

Earlier, Qureshi and his son Zain had applied for approval of interim bail in the Lahore High Court Multan Bench, stating that case No 478 was registered for staging a protest at Old Kotwali Chungi No 9 on May 9, the case FIT No 931 was registered in the Makhdoom Rashid police station while case number 350 was registered at Jalilabad police station. In these cases, many workers were arrested and many of them were released due to lack of evidence after the identification parade.

Earlier, Special Anti-Terrorism Court, Multan Judge Sadiq Masood Saber had quashed 7 ATA in cases Nos 868, 869 and 870.

It is alleged in the case that PTI workers protested in Cantt against the arrest of Chairman PTI on May 9, and the post and bank ATMs were damaged.