JI chief warns of long-term fallout from PDM, PPP, PTI policies

LAHORE: Declaring the last five years as the most damaging period in the nation’s history, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq warned that the dangerous fallout of the disastrous policies and actions taken by the governments of PDM, PPP and PTI would continue to negatively impact the country for a long time.

Dissolution of assemblies has alleviated the fatal burden on the citizens, he said at a press conference at Mansoorah on Friday. He emphasized that a neutral caretaker government to ensure transparent and fair elections within the constitutional timeframe will somewhat restore the people’s confidence in the electoral system and democracy. He warned that if the people’s right to choose their representatives was denied or altered, JI would resist by taking the masses out on the streets.

He stressed that the judiciary, establishment, and Election Commission should adhere to the constitution, remaining politically neutral. He told a questioner that JI would not form alliances with other parties in the upcoming elections. He extended his greetings to the non-Muslim community in Pakistan on National Minorities Day, assuring them of the protection of their rights when the JI comes into power.

He highlighted that economic devastation, inflation, unemployment, corruption, terrorism, and lawlessness had escalated during the tenure of the two Prime Ministers from 2018 to 2023. He criticized the passage of laws by assemblies that protected the elite, neglecting the public’s welfare.

He had hoped that the farewell assembly session would address security concerns and the Bajaur incident. However, instead, members congratulated each other on their successes over the past five years.

He pointed out that these successes largely consisted of evading corruption charges while in power.

Regarding economic concerns, Siraj noted that petrol prices had surged from Rs95 to 272 per litre since 2018, while a bag of flour had risen from Rs770 to 2600. He mentioned that the past 16 months under the PDM government had witnessed a 72-fold increase in electricity rates, a 200% rise in water and gas bills, and significant hikes in fuel and essential commodity prices, rendering them unaffordable for the common man. He criticized the government for failing to fulfil its commitments regarding the merged FATA, Balochistan, and Karachi.