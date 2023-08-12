Ombudsman provides Rs35.23m relief to complainants

LAHORE: Taking action on complaints received at regional offices, the office of the Punjab Ombudsman provided relief to complainants to the tune of Rs35.23 million through different provincial departments.
In a statement issued on Friday, the spokesman of Punjab Ombudsman informed that stuck up scholarships amounting to Rs672,000 were paid to the students on the direction of ombudsman.
Moreover, a relief has also been provided to the complainants, including Rs1,960,000 under the head of family pensions, Rs8553,563 for repair and maintenance of building, Rs1,773,314 for payments of outstanding rents, Rs670,000 as death grants, Rs3657,505 regarding creation of OSD posts, Rs1,375,000 to clear the pending liabilities of government contractor. The spokesman further approved that Ombudsman Office ensured reimbursement of Rs9 lakh regarding group insurance.
